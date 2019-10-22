Bali accident prompts Caistor ‘old boy’ fund

Friends of a former Caistor Grammar School student injured in an accident in Bali have set up a funding page to pay his medical expenses and fly his mother out to be with him.

Reuben Armstrong (27) was involved in a motorcycle accident over the weekend, in which he suffered a severe head injury.

On hearing the news, his friend, Lincoln Savage set up a crowdfunding page to try and raise £50,000 for medical expenses and to fly Reuben’s mother, Diane, out to Bali.

The fund has been well supported and has already topped £24,000 in donations.

However, not all of the donations have been made by people that know Reuben.

One supporter said: “I don’t know you but have seen this page shared far and wide from old school friends .”

Supporters are being kept up to date on Reuben’s condition through posts on the funding page.

Most recently, on Monday, Lincoln posted: “Reuben came off of his ventilator .... and could be awake within the next day, which is just incredible news.

“Thank you all again for the response and donations so far.

“You have all contributed to helping to cover his ongoing medical bills and can be so proud of what we have all achieved together, so far.”

Anyone wishing to support Reuben’s fund, can log on to the crowdfunding page and make a donation.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-reuben