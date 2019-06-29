Awards for hardworking Rasen community trio

Three outstanding Middle Rasen residents have been honoured for showing exceptional community spirit.

Rob Clark, Frances Picksley and Alan Pennell are the recipients of this year’s Community Spirit Awards for the good work they do within the Middle Rasen community.

The tireless trio received their awards at the annual presentation evening, which this year was held in the parish church.

Julia Weeks, who edits the Community Spirit parish magazine, congratulated them all on their awards.

She continued: “Rob Clark has been putting our Community Spirit magazine together since the first issue.

“He works hard to make it a pleasure to read and does most of the work in his own time.”

Rob is also an active member of Middle Rasen Pool team and has played football and cricket for Middle Rasen over the years.

Frances Picksley is a well-known Middle Rasen lady, who has worked tirelessly over the years on many committees.

Julia said: “Frances still collects for Christian Aid and Save the Children (to name just two).

“She also worked hard for many years at the Luncheon Club and can still be seen picking up rubbish around the village while out with her dog.

“She also delivers the Community Spirit each month.”

Alan Pennell is another well known figure, who worked with the local football and cricket teams for many years.

Julia said: “Alan has helped in many ways, from fundraising to, on occasions, making the tea.

“He was also active in the organising of the very popular Middle Rasen duck race and has helped raise huge sums of money for several charities over the years - every village needs an Alan!”

Finally, Julia thanked everyone who went along to the awards evening and the members of the committee for helping organise the event.