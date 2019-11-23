Award success for Rasen area business woman

An entrepreneurial woman from the Market Rasen area is celebrating after being recognised for her many years of hard work!

Sandra Murphy, a single parent from Nettleton juggles her family life, her love of horses and her business which she set up in 2014 - Equidiet (UK) Ltd.

Equidiet supplies 100% natural wholefood formulations for horses, which include the highest quality locally-grown ingredients such as Alfalfa and meadow grass for her revolutionary products, EquidGel the daily ration and Hi-Drate her new ‘equine smoothie’.

Sandra was named Entrepreneur of the Year at The English Veterans Awards 2019.

Sandra said: “‘It was very humbling to be a part of the award ceremony along with the other nominees from the various categories, but I was very excited to find out that I had won the English Veterans Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“It goes to show that there is so much that you can do once you leave the forces.

“I hope that by winning this award it may inspire others to follow their dreams.”

After years of hard work, Sandra is still reeling after being granted a European Patent for her Equine Nutritional Hydrotherapy concept.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail back in September, Sandra said: “It is now officially the world’s first patented liquid horse feed which is phenomenal, and I only found our recently too that I am only the ninth black female in the history of the UK to ever have a patent granted - and the only one in Lincolnshire.”