Award for ‘inspirational’ Rasen gran

An ‘inspirational’ Market Rasen grandmother has been given a ‘diamond’ award for her dedication to a weight-loss plan that ‘saved her life’.

Sheila Griffiths was so overweight she could barely walk - and feared she would not live to see her granddaughter grow up.

Determined to change her life, Sheila lost a staggering 6st 4llb, and has maintained her target weight for four years.

Sheila, who used Slimming World to help with her weight-loss, has now been named as Market Rasen’s ‘Diamond Target Member’ for 2019.

The award is given to members who have shown impressive dedication to maintaining their healthy weight.

Sheila said: “I joined Slimming World because I couldn’t play with my beautiful granddaughter, and knew if I didn’t do something about my weight I wouldn’t see my granddaughter grow up.

“I was unable to walk any distance, but now do the Market Rasen parkrun, which I walk, every week,

“I’ve come off medication and dropped six dress sizes - I would say Slimming World has saved my life - and given me a life worth living.”

Slimming World group leader Michelle Edmunds said: “Sheila is an absolute inspiration to many members, proving that weight loss dreams really can come true.

“Slimming World changed her life, and she now offers lots of advice and guidance to her fellow members.

She never misses group, even when away on holiday, she’ll always find a group to attend in the UK.”