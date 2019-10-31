Artist comes home for display of iconic countryside artwork at Caistor

A month-long exhibition will showcase the work of a local artist inspired by the countryside around him.

Work by Richard Chuck will be on display at The Bricktree Gallery at The Loft, in Bobs Lane, for the whole of November.

Raised in nearby Rothwell, the exhibition is a bit of a ‘home-coming’ for Richard.

All the work is new and offers the opportunity to buy around 15 original iconic artworks inspired by the animals of the local countryside.

Richard’s work is a unique take on nature in vibrant, rich inks, professionally mounted in a picture of handmade, hand finished oak frames, as well as some hand painted.

In addition to the beautiful, large originals there will be a variety of smaller pieces and prints available.

The exhibition will start with a preview evening this Friday, November 1, from 4pm to 9pm, when there will be the opportunity to meet Richard.

Bricktree Gallery is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10am to 4pm or by appointment; call or message Sarah on 07974 194888. Entry is free and all are welcome.