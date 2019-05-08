Artful sound to round off Rasen’s Ladies Day event

A third music event has been announced for this summer at Market Rasen racecourse, meaning the crowds at the annual Ladies’ Day won’t be rushing away after the horse racing.

Instead, they will be entertained at the Party in the Paddock with a live DJ set by Artful Dodger.

Ladies’ Day, in association with Lincs FM, which features the most important race of the year, the Betway Summer Plate broadcast live on ITV, always attracts one of the largest audiences to the racecourse.

It will be no different at Lincolnshire’s social highlight of 2019, as spectators pour into the venue on Saturday, July 20, for an occasion which mixes top jump racing with fabulous fashion, making it perfect to enjoy with family and friends.

Artful Dodger comprises MC Alistair and DJ Dave Low and is established as a successful UK garage act.

Alistair brings the chart-topping brand to festivals around the world, linking up with Dave Low, co-owner of the record label Public Demand.

The partnership has been a success for well over ten years on the dance floors due to their versatility, as they continue to play alongside some of the biggest artists in the music business such as Busta Rhymes, Calvin Harris, Skepta, Chipmunk, Wretch 32, N Dubz and Wiley.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Betway Summer Plate Ladies’ Day, in association with Lincs FM, is one of the most popular social and sporting occasions of the year in Lincolnshire and always draws in big crowds.

“We are thrilled that our Party in the Paddock after racing will star a DJ set with Artful Dodger who will round off a wonderful day by encouraging our visitors to dance into the early evening.”

Spectators can choose between the VIP, County, VIP Picnic Lawn, Tattersalls and Lawn Enclosures.

Racegoers are encouraged to dress to impress and enter the Marshalls Yard Gainsborough Style Awards and watch fashion shows throughout the afternoon on the Brocklesby Lawn within The Tattersalls Enclosure.

To make the day out extra special, there are two advance offers: a Fizz for 4 package at £24.75 per person, which includes a bottle of Prosecco to share, four raceday programmes and Tattersalls tickets; and a VIP Picnic Lawn package at £75 a person, which includes County Enclosure admission, a personal picnic, a raceday programme and reserved seating.

Further details are at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen where tickets can be bought in advance from £11.70. Accompanied under 18s are admitted free of charge.