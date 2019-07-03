Arresting move for Rasen Hub

Rasen Hub is on the move and they hope it will help bring the past into focus.

The community organisation’s current Union Street site is up for sale and as from next week their new home will be in the Old Police Station.

Rasen Hub manager, Stella Tuplin said it was ‘exciting times’ for the group.

She continued: “The move has been on the cards for some time, and we are so pleased we can now actually get things sorted.

“We will be moving this Friday (July 5) and will be up and running again at our new Dear Street site on Monday (July 8).”

The Old Police Station is owned by Market Rasen Town Council and included in the building is the former magistrates’ court.

Mrs Tuplin said: “We want to continue to build on the heritage aspect of this building.

“The courtroom has been used for a number of exhibitions over the past year or so and these will continue.

“There is so much that could be done within the building linked to local history and heritage - these are exciting times.

“We will also be looking to get some funding to begin workshops again.

“The current outreach sessions - ie Citizen’s Advice and the Rasen Mail - will continue too.”

The next exhibition to take place in the courtroom is the Heroines of the Homefront, in association with Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire.

Access to the exhibition will be available during Rasen Hub’s opening hours, which remain the same - Monday to Wednesday and Friday (closed Thursday).

The exhibition will also be open as part of the Peace Day Centenary celebrations on July 20.

For more information call the Hub on 01673 844556.