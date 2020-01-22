Approval sought after fishery improvements

A Claxby business has submitted a retrospective planning application to West Lindsey District Council.

Owners at Wold View Fisheries in Pelham Road, have built a three-bed holiday lodge, installed seven pitchers for touring vans, created a fishing lake and internal access road and 30 more car parking spaces.

According to documents submitted with the plans, work has been ongoing at the site since 2013 and the owners are now asking for retrospective planning permission to be granted, in order to safeguard the future of the business.

Documents on the planning portal state: “Wold View Fisheries and Leisure Park has a long established reputation as a quality coarse fishery with the specific emphasis on match fishing.

“The business has restructured in the last few years with the development of high quality lodges providing holiday accommodation.

“The provision of an additional fishing lake provides both an additional fishing facility and a more pleasant outlook for the existing lodge development.

“The demand for fishing is decreasing, whereas there is an increased demand for holiday accommodation with fishing or accommodation adjacent to water.

“The business needs to adapt to current economic and future leisure trends, and this planning application seeks consent for various works which have been undertaken without consent.”

No objections have been submitted to the plans.