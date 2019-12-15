Approval needed for houses and woodland walk at Market Rasen development

A developer’s plan to build a new 48-home housing estate and woodland walk in Market Rasen have been submitted for approval.

Tom Pickering, of Skylark Homes, already has outline approval for the plans on Glebe Farm, on Willingham Road, but is now asking West Lindsey District Council to approve the access, appearance and layout of the site.

The proposal sits opposite Market Rasen Racecourse and near to Willingham Wood and would include green spaces and a woodland path along the northern boundary linking up with the woods.

Now Mr Pickering has submitted more information about what the development could look like, and what the houses will comprise of.

Lincolnshire Police have commented on the latest plans - raising some concerns over issues such as parking and footpaths.

In a statement to West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Police said: “We do not have any objections to this application.

“Consideration towards the provision of appropriate and sufficient parking for visitors should be part of this plan, as failure to do so may result in inconsiderate and obstructive parking.

“All footpaths should be well maintained so as to allow natural surveillance along the path and its borders.”

A resident has also raised some concerns in a general observation.

The resident said: “I would like a guarantee that during construction no noxious substance is allowed to escape the site and pollute either lake adjacent to this application. Both lakes are interconnected and drain ultimately into the Rase River.

“I am extremely concerned about the safety issues regarding this application. I am one of the owners of the larger of the two lakes adjacent. It would be most unusual if any children moving into these properties did not feel the need to explore their surroundings. The bank from this development is raised and very steep. The water at the bottom is extremely deep.

“There has been no need to be concerned about safety until now, and I would emphasise the developers need to put substantial fencing in place.”

On approving the plans in 2016, three conditions were outlined by West Lindsey District Council - a £101,487 contribution towards primary education, 25 per cent of the dwellings are ‘affordable’ and that the open space and woodland walk are managed in accordance with an ‘open space management plan’.

When the plans originally went before officers, the applicant said the site would ‘provide a locally distinctive, high quality development, in keeping with, and supporting the local economy and existing facilities and services’.

The applicant also claimed the proposed project would provide ‘a sensitive re-development of the existing site, enhancing the existing setting’.

They said the aim was to create a place designed around a landscape, rather than just a housing development.

However, objectors raised concerns about highway safety, particularly on the A631 which residents feared could be exacerbated by bike meets and events at the racecourse.

There were also concerns over nearby and proposed ponds and drainage issues.

Planning officers said that although it departed certain planning policies relevant to the area, it was ‘not felt to be significantly detrimental’.