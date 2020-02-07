Applicant puts in re-submission of Caistor plans

Plans to transform an area of land next to Caistor’s North Kelsey Way Industrial Estate, have been re-submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

Previous plans to build seven homes, submitted by applicant Mr Wilkin, were refused in June 2019 over concerns about noise, parking and possible contamination of the site.

Now Mr Wilkin has re-submitted the plans to build the development on land adjacent to Enterprise Road.

Mr Wilkin is proposing to erect seven homes and three commercial/light industrial units to the rear of the site.

Mr Wilkin has responded to concerns raised by planning officer Martin Evans who refused the previous application in June 2019.

Documents on the WLDC planning portal state: “We believe there is a strong case for the approach of residential and light industrial within close proximity to one another.

“Especially considering that the residential component is a natural extension of the properties along North Kelsey Road.

“A noise assessment has been undertaken and accompanies this re-submission. The noise levels were monitored from the private garden of the existing dwelling adjacent to the development site.

“A mitigation scheme has been proposed that the applicant is willing to adopt as a condition to minimise the impact of noise as practicable.

“These measures include a noise barrier close to the existing plant at GW joinery, good acoustic design of layouts so that gardens and living areas face away from industrial sources, and restriction on the proximity to dwellings that HGVs can park.

“The residential site plan has been adjusted to increase the parking provision to ensure that two car parking spaces are achieved for each property.

“The opportunity exists to provide a biodiversity gain should the proposal be granted planning permission.

The report confirms that the open nature of the site will have limited potential for foraging bats and is considered suboptimal.

It is recommended that bat roosting units be incorporated within each building.

“The mounds of material on site are inert and had been used on site to restrict access onto it from potential campers/travellers.

“This has been registered for waste exemption and communicated to WLDC.”

An application to build six homes and an office on the same site was refused in 2013.

Then in September 2017 an application for four homes and two industrial units was refused by WLDC before being successfully appealed in September 2018.