Apology over swim leaflets for Rasen residents

Market Rasen Leisure Centre managers Everyone Active have apologised after distributing ‘inappropriate’ leaflets advertising swimming lessons to residents in the town - at a pool 20 miles away.

Residents have been campaigning for decades to get a swimming pool built in Market Rasen - and their hopes were crushed when it was announced the town’s new £6.3million leisure centre would be a ‘dry facility’.

So, when Everyone Active pushed leaflets through letterboxes encouraging people to sign up for swimming lessons, residents were left feeling very ‘confused’.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s July meeting, Coun June Clark said: “Several Market Rasen residents were extremely confused about Market Rasen Leisure Centre Everyone Active letters pushed through their doors telling them to book for swimming lessons.

“Are we getting a swimming pool?”

It turned out the leaflets were advertising swimming lessons at Everyone Active’s West Lindsey Leisure Centre - 20 miles away in Gainsborough.

Town and district councillor Steve Bunney told the meeting: “West Lindsey District Council were not the source of that [the leaflet].

“I commented about how inappropriate it was to several officers.

“It was a private decision on their [Everyone Active] behalf.”

Everyone Active contract manager Kerry O’Neill said: “The offers promoted in the newsletter, including those for swimming lessons, were intended to encourage local residents to get involved with the activities at Everyone Active leisure centres across the district.

“We are excited that work is underway to bring a range of state-of-the-art facilities to the local community of Market Rasen opening up a range of opportunities for people of all ages.

“We apologise if our promotional materials caused confusion regarding the different facilities on offer at West Lindsey Leisure Centre and our upcoming Market Rasen Leisure Centre.”

Coun Bunney later said: “The leaflets distributed by Everyone Active showcased the leisure offering across the whole of the district.

“The council, and our partners Everyone Active, are very excited about the development in Market Rasen and took the opportunity to promote the new facility as part of a wider campaign which was distributed throughout the district and beyond.

“Once built Market Rasen Leisure Centre will host a fabulous range of activities for the whole community which will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of residents.”

The £6.3 million dry leisure centre will have a 3G pitch, multi-use fitness studios, dance studio, a four court sports hall, a 40-station gym, changing facilities and a meeting room/party hosting area, and it is due to open in late spring next year.