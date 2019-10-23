Annual Poppy Appeal - sign of remembrance

The annual Poppy Appeal launches this weekend, with members of the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion preparing to go out collecting.

House to House collections will be made, and there will be poppies on display for donations in shops, pubs and clubs.

Branch Secretary Les Tranter said: “By kind permission of Tesco, Tealby & Market Rasen Branch members will be holding a collection there on Sunday, November 3, where shoppers can donate to this worthy cause.

“Members will also be collecting in the town’s market square and outside the Co-op for any last minute donations on Saturday, November 9.”

Market Rasen Town Band will be doing their bit, with their Proms for Poppies concert at the Festival Hall on Saturday, November 2, providing an evening of good music and a sing-a-long to some old favourites.

Doors open at 7pm and the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch will be parading their standard at the event.

On Sunday, November 10, the Branch will hold its Annual Service of Remembrance in St Thomas’s Church, stating at 9.30am.

This will be followed by the forming up of various organisations for the parade to the War Memorial in Chapel Street, led by the Town Band.

There will be a short service at the memorial, with the laying of wreaths.

The Last Post and Reveille will be played and the Two- Minute Silence observed.

The Legion Branch will also meet at the war memorial on Monday, November 11 to hold the Two-Minute Silence at 11am.

The Act of Homage will be spoken to mark the start of the silence and the Kohimah Epitaph to mark the end.

It is hoped a bugler will attend, so once again the poignant sounds of Last Post and Reveille will be heard.

Mr Tranter said: “The Legion Branch hopes many members of the public will attend these events and support the Poppy Appeal as you always have.

“Last year, the grand sum of £11,895.29 was raised locally by the public and business donations for this cause and our thanks go to each and every one of you for this.”