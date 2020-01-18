Annabelle gets chatty with TV star at slimming event

A Market Rasen slimming consultant celebrated her group’s success by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

The well-loved TV personality co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Annabelle Stemp, who runs a Slimming World group in Market Rasen, was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan, and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Market Rasen Slimming World group.

Annabelle said: “The members at our Market Rasen group make me burst with pride.

“Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.”

Annabelle continued: “For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

“But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan.

“When you join a group and stay, each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Market Rasen group at the Slimming World Awards.

“Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives, too.”

Alan said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.”

Annabelle is looking to encourage and inspire more people.

She said: “This New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.

“At the Market Rasen group they’ll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life – with lots of fun along the way too!”

Call Annabelle on 07518 694015