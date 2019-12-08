Animal rescue charity opens new shop in Brigg

A new shop in Brigg will help support a local animal rescue charity.

Following on from its first shop in Scunthorpe, Jerry Green Dog Rescue has opened a second retail venture in Brigg.

Long-serving volunteer Ralph and charity 'Ambassadog' Rookie. EMN-190212-071610001

Both the Ashby and Brigg store are not only a bargain hunters dream, but are information hubs for the charity’s rescue centres too.

Andrea Beer, the charity’s head of income generation, said: “The opening of our charity shops is a first for Jerry Green Dog Rescue and we could not be happier with how they’ve been received by the public.

“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of support and so many generous donations – we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our supporters as without you this wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Brigg shop opened on Friday and they were joined by long-serving volunteer Ralph and charity ‘Ambassadog’ Rookie to cut the ribbon.

Ralph has volunteered for Jerry Green’s for more than 40 years and has raised thousands of pounds for the charity with his large Newfoundland dogs.

The shop can be found at 10 Springs Parade and all profits made will go towards helping the dogs in Jerry Green’s care find safe and loving homes.

Anyone with items they would like donate to the charity to sell in their shops can take them along to either of the shops or drop them off at the Jerry Green centre in Broughton.

The shops are currently in need of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, books, CDs, household linens, bric-a-brac and toys with a CE mark, in good clean condition.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue was founded in 1961, in Broughton, and is now one of the UK’s largest dog rescue charities.

To find out more about their work visit jerrygreendogs.org.uk