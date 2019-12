Members of Wragby Methodist Church have knitted more than 1,000 Christmas Angels over the past year.

Last week, a team of around 16 supporters helped the angels disappear into the darkness.

Putting the angels in place Photo by John Edwards EMN-191222-231412001

They were hung on gates, fences, door handles, small bushes and hedgerows in the village.

The following morning, they were well received by children going to school and villagers going about their daily chores.