Angel set to fly as town’s new community hub

The Angel in Brigg is set to be developed into a community hub as part of a £5 million investment programme by North Lincolnshire Council.

The new Brigg Community Hub will incorporate information, advice and guidance; library services, including a children’s library; access to computers; healthy lifestyle advice; coffee mornings; children and adult group activities and much more.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The council is committed to keeping residents safe and well, and enabling communities to flourish; the community hubs project plays a big part in this.

“Support and facilities will be brought together in a community base that will save people time and improve people’s quality of life.

“It is a key milestone in the project seeing work begin at The Angel in Brigg. The community hub in Brigg will be a key asset for people to access services and get the support they need.

“It is fantastic to see a major investment in facilities for people with a disability with a new Changing Places toilet also being installed to make the hub accessible for all.”

The first phase at The Angel, which includes the installation of the Changing Places toilet, is due to be finished early next month.

Phase two will start on the second floor to transform the space and refurbish the toilets on the first floor.

This work is expected to be completed in early April.

The third and final phase will see the rest of the office space on the ground floor, plus the ballroom and basement area refurbished, which is due to be finished in June.