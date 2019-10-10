And they’re off! for Wragby fundraiser

A supper evening and race night combine this week as a fundraiser for Girlguiding and Scouting in Wragby.

The event will be held this Friday, October 11, in Wragby Town Hall.

Doors open at 7pm, with the first race at 7.30pm.

Go along to enjoy a fun evening and also help raise money for the headquarters refurbishment fund.

Tickets cost £5 and include a light supper, but take along your own drinks.

There is also the opportunity to experience the thrill of being the owner of a horse.

Own your own horse, name a jockey and appear on the racecard for £5 per horse.

Winning owners will receive a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate.

There will be a packet of sweets for the winning jockey, too.

For more details, to book tickets and to see if any horses are still available, call Mark on 07428 110433.