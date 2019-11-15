And all because the ‘Captain’ likes a dram

When a Holton le Moor resident celebrated his 96th birthday last week, it looked like he might go short of his favourite tipple.

Stan Perry lives near the Holton le Moor crossing on the main A46, which suffered severe flooding last Friday.

Wading through the water at the Holton le Moor crossing

Stan is a former Captain in the Sherwood Rangers and members of the current reservist regiment wanted to wish him well.

With flooding at its highest, it was a big surprise when there was knock at the door.

Stan’s daughter Kat took up the story.

She said;” We were very surprised to have two very wet soldiers appear on the doorstep.

“When they came across the flood, they had to stop at the other side of the crossing to us.

“But undeterred, they got out of their car and waded through the high water - and all because the captain likes his whisky.

“They really made his day.”

On the way to deliver the whisky, they also rescued an elderly couple from their car.

Kat continued: “It is just what I would expect - the guys are a real credit to the regiment.”

Kat went on to pay tribute to her father who is still very much in touch with his old regiment and those who serve today.

She said: “To say I am proud to be his daughter is an understatement.

“In the last year he has made a television documentary and a podcast and been the centrefold in a magazine.

“He is an inspiration and my hero. I feel honoured to be his carer and be cared for by him. “