Adventurous Rasen octogenarian takes to the skies

For an 80th birthday many people would opt for a family meal and a celebration cake, but not for one daring Rasen woman who leapt at the chance to do something different.

To mark her significant birthday, Sheila Robinson teamed up with St Barnabas Hospice for a tandem skydive.

She said: “I had this amazing experience to celebrate my 80th birthday and to raise as much as possible for St Barnabas Hospice.

“The result was £1,400, which was generously donated by family and friends.

“It was exciting, exhilarating and I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

A year on and the adventurous octogenarian is at it again.

Sheila said: “After the thrilling and thoroughly enjoyable skydive last year, I joked that I would do a wing walk in 2019.

“Well it came up and I immediately signed for it.”

Sheila will once again be raising money for St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln, a charity she says she is keen to support.

Sheila continued: “The staff are dedicated to making the people in their care as comfortable as possible in their hour of need.

“For this to happen, the need to raise the necessary funds is paramount.

“This is why I want to raise as much as I can by taking part in this challenging and crazy wing walk.”

The wing walk is planned to take place on Sunday, July 21, at Wickenby Airfield.

Sheila has set herself a target of £800, but would be delighted to raise more than that.

To support Sheila, visit her fundraising page at: justgiving.com/fundraising/Sheila-Robinson10