Additional 48 homes for Rasen in Willingham Road

Plans to build 48 new homes and a woodland walk in Market Rasen have been given final approval.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning officers gave reserved matters permission to Tom Pickering, of Skylark Homes, to go ahead with his proposals for Glebe Farm, in Willingham Road.

The site sits opposite Market Rasen Racecourse and near to Willingham Woods.

The planned development includes green spaces and a woodland path along the northern boundary linking up with the woods.

Planning officers have previously said that plans were “not felt to be significantly detrimental.”

Objectors to the plans have concerns about highway safety, particularly on the A631, which residents feared could be exacerbated by bike meets and events at the racecourse.

There were also concerns over children playing near two ponds near the site, along with flood drainage issues.

A total of 12 homes will be classed as “affordable”.

Lincolnshire County Council has asked for £101,487 towards education.