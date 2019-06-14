Action to tackle ‘dangerous’ Rasen roads

The county’s portfolio holder for highways is coming to Market Rasen to discuss the town’s ‘dangerous’ roads and speeding issues.

Lincolnshire County Council portfolio holder for highways Richard Davies is visiting Market Rasen later this month, along with ward county councillor Lewis Strange and highways department officers.

Road outside De Aston School EMN-190416-085127001

They will be meeting with Market Rasen Town Council to talk about how to tackle the town’s highways issues - and mayor John Matthews is asking residents to share their concerns with the town clerk ahead of the meeting.

Coun Matthews said: “The portfolio holder for highways is coming with Councillor Strange to see the town to discuss the various options.”

He said the council would be raising their concerns about the state of the roads, the speed of people coming into town, volume of traffic in certain areas of the town and issues in Kilnwell Road.

Coun Matthews said: “We would like to hear of anything else… any other highways issues we would want to discuss.”

Residents have expressed ‘deep concerns’ about pedestrian safety in Kilnwell Road, with claims vehicles are forced to mount the footpath to pass each other.

The town council would like to see road crossing facilities in Kilnwell Road between The Old Police Station and Co-op car park, a 20mph speed restriction along the road and improved warning signage.

And the council is campaigning for De Aston school to be given traffic calming measures at its Willingham Road entrance.

Coun Matthews described the situation as ‘dangerous’ and ‘horrendous’ and he said the current set up offers ‘no protection for the kids.’

Send any concerns to town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith by June 18.

Email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk or call 01673 842479.