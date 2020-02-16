Action ready to be taken on Market Rasen street signs after a decade

Traditional road name signs within Market Rasen will finally be spruced up - if building owners give their consent.

Many of the street name signs are rusty, dirty and even broken.

Town councillor Margaret Lakin Whitworth first mooted the issue with West Lindsey District Council, who are responsible for the signs, 10 years ago and has championed the cause ever since.

She said: “Many of the signs are on the walls of buildings, so the property owner needs to give their permission.

“When we have knocked on the doors, most of the residents have been the homeowners, but there are one or two who aren’t, so we need to find out who they are.”

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, Coun Steve Bunney said progress was now being made and he was keen to get the work done.

He added: “The Town Council wants the signs to be in a pristine condition to improve the ambience of the town and, perhaps more importantly, make them easy to read.

“The signs are part of the wider project to make Market Rasen more attractive for residents, and also to help boost the visitor economy.

“Other projects include cleaning up wasteland, improving the facades of empty buildings and Rasen in Bloom.”

Property owners who have one of the cast iron signs on their buildings are asked to contact the town clerk’s office.