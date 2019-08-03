Action on Rasen’s pigeon mess

Action is being taken to help solve the issue of pigeon mess on the pavement outside the former banks in Market Rasen’s market place.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail, district councillor and deputy town mayor Stephen Bunney said he was ‘delighted’ things were now happening.

He continued: “I am pleased to report this is now being looked at on a regular basis.

“This is a very positive step for Rasen.

“This area is a main focus for the town for both residents and visitors.

“The mess is very unsightly and it is something that needs to be kept on top of.

“I thank West Lindsey for their action.”

Simon Smoothey, Street Cleansing Manager at West Lindsey District Council said: “We have been made aware of the issue of pigeons fouling on the pavement whilst roosting outside the former HSBC and Nat West Banks opposite the Market Place bank in Market Rasen.

“West Lindsey District Council is committed in the short term to jet wash the area on a regularly basis, whilst it works together with Market Rasen Town Council to explore a longer term solution.”