Accountants make funds add up for hospice

A Market Rasen accountancy firm is looking to increase the cash flow of the county’s hospice.

Along with their colleagues at offices across the county, staff at Nicholsons were asked to nominate a Charity of the Year, and then cast their votes.

In a closely contested internal poll, it was St Barnabas Hospice which came out top.

The charities nominated are often ones staff, their families or someone they know have been involved with.

Gail Paton, a Director at Nicholsons, said: “We feel it is important for staff to have a say, and by asking for nominations gives everyone the chance to put their favoured charity forward.

“This year we are looking forward to working in partnership with St Barnabas Hospice and to raise money to help them maintain this vital service across Lincolnshire.

“I have personally benefitted from the services offered by this charity, and fully support our choice this year.”

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity that supports more than 10,500 people - patients, families and carers - across Lincolnshire affected by life-limiting or terminal conditions.

Corporate Fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, Caroline Swindin said: “Fundraising is so rewarding, but it is also lots of fun and great for staff moral and brand awareness.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the team at Nicholsons do various fundraising.

“They have already committed to dress down days, quiz nights, and cake baking.

“Without support from corporate sponsors such as Nicholsons, the Hospice simply would not be able to do the work to the standard and capacity we do.”