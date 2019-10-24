Above average electricity use in West Lindsey

Power-hungry households in West Lindsey use more electricity than average, new figures show.

The Energy Saving Trust said the Government is “not providing enough financial support or advice” to help people consume electricity efficiently.

The latest Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show the average household in West Lindsey consumed 4,049 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2017, 128 units more than Great Britain’s average.

A measure of one kilowatt-hour is the equivalent of 1,000 watts of electricity being consumed for one hour.

On average, a household in Great Britain consumed 3,921 kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2017, which was only a 2 per cent drop from the previous year.

West Lindsey, as well, saw only a 2 per cent drop in its consumption.

A spokeswoman from the Energy Saving Trust said: “Governments can support and encourage households to cut their electricity use through continual improvements to minimum energy performance standards for new products and buildings, requiring landlords to install efficient heating, and through supporting information campaigns and independent advice services.

“They can also provide financial support to help people pay for improvements to heating systems and insulation.”

There was significant regional variation in the average electricity consumed per household, as it is affected by many factors including the size of property and household, level of disposable income and whether the home and hot water are heated by electricity or another fuel.

Across Great Britain, the highest electricity consumption was in the Shetland Islands, where each household consumed 9,583 kilowatt-hours in 2017, while Hackney was lowest at 2,974 kilowatt-hours.