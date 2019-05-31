Abbsdee crowned Binbrook’s May Queen

A long-held spring-time tradition continues in Binbrook every year, when the village school crowns its May Queen.

This year, the honour went to Abbsdee Webb, after being voted for by her fellow pupils.

The young queen was escorted to her throne by her attendants for the crowning ceremony.

Then it was time for the May Pole dancing, with all years taking part - the ribbon work becoming more and more complicated through the age range.

As always, the Friends of the School (FOBS) team was there to offer refreshments.

FOBS will be holding their annual summer fayre on Friday July 11, 3pm to 5pm, with stalls available to hire at £5.