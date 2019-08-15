A-level results: Success at De Aston

De Aston students have reason to celebrate today after receiving an excellent set of A-Level and applied-vocational results.

Although the school is still waiting for some results to come in, head teacher Simon Porter said he was hopeful for a very positive pass rate.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all the students across all courses for their personal successes.

“I would also like to thank all the staff involved in supporting them to achieve.

“De Aston is a true comprehensive school and our learners now go on to a range of destinations including prestigious university courses, apprenticeships, training and employment.

“I wish them all the best of luck for their futures.

“We will of course see many of them back for our Upper School Awards Evening on September 12, when we celebrate the achievements of our outgoing Year 13 and Year 11.”

De Aston’s highest performing student Adam Dame achieved an A* in English Literature, A* in Sociology, A in Chemistry and B in French.

Year 13 students who achieved top grades in A-level courses included boarder Leah Torres, who received A grades in Maths and Computing and a B in Chemistry; Josh Davis with an A in Finance; Joe Dodd with B grades in Chemistry, History and Maths; Catherine Ormian with B grades in English

Literature, History and Art; Megan Grant achieved A grades in Biology and AS Maths and a B in Chemistry; Elizabeth Ormian with B grades in English Literature and Art and a C in History, and Adam Richards with B grades in Business and Media and a C in History.

There were excellent results from vocational and applied courses including one of the school’s boarders, Anita Onyejuba, who achieved a Distinction* in Public Services and Distinction in Health and Social Care, also Katherine Jones who achieved a Distinction* in Public Services. Zianne Lowe, Regan Mackenzie and Victoria Iveson all did very well in their Travel and Tourism Courses, with Zianne and Regan achieving Distinction* and Victoria achieving L2 Distinction *.

A fantastic result for Mark Bedford and boarder Alessandro Pook, who both achieved Distinctions in BTEC Sport.

The Extended Project, worth a third of an A level, saw success from Erina Wilson with an A* and Elle-May Marler and Lilly Chambers with A grades.

Year 12 students with Vocational success in Public Services are Emma Gowans, Jasmine Thompson, Natalie O’Brien and Ellie Thackery, all gaining Distinctions*, alongside Year 12 Jack Davis, who achieved a grade A in Finance.

Mr Porter added “There will be big changes to our Sixth Form over the next 12 months to further improve our offer and experience.

“I am personally involved in leading these changes alongside our Head of Sixth Form and members of our Senior Leadership Team.

“There is a clear vision of what we want to do as we seek to drive academic excellence and provide out of lesson opportunity in our Sixth Form.”