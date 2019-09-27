£30k play park upgrade on the cards in Rasen

Disabled swings, adult swings and a zip wire may soon be delighting residents in Market Rasen as part of a £30,000 project at Mill Road Playing Field.

Market Rasen Town Council’s Deputy Mayor, Steve Bunney said the money for the new equipment would have to be fundraised, should the town support the project.

Coun Bunney, speaking at the council’s September meeting, said: “There’s a possibility of increasing the amount of playing equipment at Mill Road.

“There’ve been suggestions for a zip wire and a wheelchair swing.

“They’ve got them [zip wires] in Claxby and Osgodby and Tealby.

“They are quite good fun, they’re not that dangerous.

“If it’s possible we could make the zip accessible as well.”

Coun Bunney said the current facilities for disabled people involved having to lift users into equipment.

He said: “There’s also been talk of adult swings.”

Coun Bunney estimated new facilities would cost £30,000 including installation of the equipment.

But he said the concrete surface was already there, which would save money.

He added: “This is something where money would have to be raised.”

Coun Bunney said Tesco’s community grants scheme may be a source of funding.

He said: “Disabled swings will attract money.”

And Coun Nicky Brooksbank told the meeting: “Mill Road playing field is much nicer now that the grass has been cut.

“It’s opened up an area for children to go blackberry picking.”

An £85, 000 skate park opened at Mill Road Playing Field last summer after a major fundraising project organised by Market Rasen Town Council.