19 more homes will be coming to Market Rasen

Plans to build 19 homes in an increasingly popular area for development in Market Rasen have been approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Lincs Design Consultancy have been given permission to build the development on land to the west of Linwood Road.

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have already given the go-ahead for 150 homes on land to the south of The Ridings, and 45 new homes on a site off Linwood Road.

Robert Bell, from the Lincs Design Consultancy, stressed the new homes will not have an impact on existing properties.

A report submitted to West Lindsey District Council states: “The site is located in a mainly residential context with dwellings located to the North, East and West.

“The proposed development has been specifically designed so that it does not cause any harm to the amenities of neighbouring dwellings.

“The proposed residential use is appropriate in this location and there will be no conflict with surrounding uses.”

Lincolnshire Police raised no objections to the plans, but requested that there is adequate provision for parking.

In comments to West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Police said: “Overall, this is a good design taking advantage of a cul-de-sac layout which has been proven to help reduce crime and disorder, and enhance community cohesion.

“Consideration towards the provision of appropriate and sufficient parking should be part of this plan, as failure to do so, may result in inconsiderate and obstructive parking.”

Lincolnshire County Council also outlined several conditions that should be considered before granting approval.

The county council highlighted concerns regarding the construction of access roads and surface water drainage.