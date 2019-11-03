100-year-old village pond now restored

A village pond at the heart of Great Limber has been restored – making it a focal meeting point for the community once more.

Great Limber Parish Council unveiled the space at a special ceremony, where they invited district and parish councillors and residents, to celebrate the work that has been done.

The project was identified by locals during the consultation over the Neighbourhood Plan, which highlighted a range of community aspirations, one of them to renovate and upgrade the pond area.

Coun Angela Lawrence, vice chairman of West Lindsey District Council, went along to the official opening.

She said: “The pond, which is over 100 years old, really does bring the community together.

“It provides a haven for wildlife and the addition of the benches around the pond makes it a more usable community green space.

“I would like to commend and thank the parish council who have worked passionately on this project.”

The first phase of the project cost around £30,000 and West Lindsey District Council has awarded almost £3,000 towards the project through its Match Fund Grant.

Other funders include the FCC Communities Foundation, previously known as WREN.

The second phase of the project included work on the footpaths around the pond to improve access.

This cost £6,750 and West Lindsey District Council awarded £675, from the Match Funding Grant.

Mondegreen EB Ltd also funded the project.

Chairman of Great Limber Parish Council, Steve Hudson said: “This project came from the community when we were carrying out consultation for the Neighbourhood Plan.

“It goes to show it [the Plan] can be used not just to talk about housing but to discuss green and open spaces.

“The pond is one of the main spaces around the village.

“The combination of water and trees at the heart of the village is an area of open space that is valuable to local residents.”