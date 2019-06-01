100 runners take on Spa 10k for RAF Benevolent Fund

In a race of the century, an astounding 100 fundraisers are set to run in the Woodhall Spa 10K this weekend to mark the centenary of the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

As 2019 sees the charity celebrate 100 years of welfare services for the RAF Family, the RAF Benevolent Fund has been graced with a shower of support from 100 fundraisers who will run for their aid in the Woodhall Spa 10K tomorrow (Sunday June 2) at Jubilee Park.

Among the 100-strong team, Cranwell woman Tamsin Miles, who is the wife of an RAF serviceman, and Royal Navy Officer Philip Boak share their stories ahead of the run.

Having recently completed the epic London Marathon over Easter weekend, Tamsin Miles, whose husband Dave is currently serving at RAF Waddington, has set up a running club for other like-minded RAF partners.

Made up of RAF wives in the Cranwell community, Tamsin created the group as a network – a space where they could share their experiences and support each other as members of the RAF family.

From this she has encouraged the women to fundraise in support of the RAF Benevolent Fund, with their first big challenge being the Woodhall Spa 10K.

Tamsin said: “We as a nation continually ask our service men and women and their families to be braver than we can possibly imagine. So now it’s time for me, as one of the many, to do something for the few.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund means the world to me, and it’s vital to the people of the RAF who need assistance but may be too afraid to ask for it. The Fund will find them and help them, nonetheless.”

The second standout fundraiser to take on the 10K run is Royal Navy Warfare Officer, Phillip Boak, who will be running the entire course as Ben Elephant.

Philip has been in the Royal Navy for more than 10 years, specialising as a Warfare Officer.

After serving onboard the HMS Echo for five years as a Hydrography Officer, Gunnery Officer and Navigating Officer, he then went to work at RAF Cranwell as a leadership instructor.

Philip said: “I have never run in costume before, let alone an elephant one. Therefore, I am doing it for a challenge, and to show my support for the RAF.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund is an extremely worthwhile charity, as they are solely determined to aid the welfare of all members of the RAF. Now being part of the RAF myself, I realised how important a charity like this is.”

Lisa Hunt, Regional Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “To have 100 fundraisers for our 100th Birthday feels incredibly special!

“This level of support from the RAF Family is invaluable to us, as it enables us to continue our work to reach-out and help the people who need us.”