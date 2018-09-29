People with experience of mental health problems can apply for peer support roles.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is recruiting peer support workers for its mental health services for children and young people.

The trust is keen for those with ‘lived experience’ of mental health difficulties and a passion for working with young people to apply.

Peer support roles are designed for individuals who want to use their own experience of mental health problems to help support others who are going through difficult times.

Amy Butler, Service Manager for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), explained: “The young people we work with often tell us that they feel alone and isolated.

“A peer support worker can offer something extra that we as trained mental health professionals can’t.

“Their shared experience and stories of recovery can help current patients feel that somebody out there truly understands, which instils hope of recovery.

“As a peer support worker’s knowledge comes from personal experience rather than professional training, they can also help bridge the ‘them and us’ divide that can sometimes worry the young people we care for.”

The peer support workers will provide emotional and practical support to young people and their families, building positive relationships and helping them to discover their strengths and feel hopeful about the future.

Abbie Futter, CAMHS Peer Support and Involvement Lead, added: “We employed the first group of peer support workers last year, and we had no end of positive feedback from our service users about the benefits of peer support.

“Some of our peer workers moved on to new roles within the Trust so we’re looking for new individuals to be part of the CAMHS team, working alongside psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses and social workers.

“We hope that people will see the role as a great job opportunity for themselves and it can be a stepping stone to a further career within the NHS.

“We are looking specifically for applicants over 18 years old who have used CAMHS themselves and who are passionate about mental health and advocating for the views of young people.”

People with experience of mental health problems can apply for peer support roles.

Full and/or part-time paid positions are available in Boston and Lincoln.

• Applications must be made online at www.jobs.nhs.uk by October 15.

To find out more call Abbie Futter on 01522 535189, email abbie.futter@lpft.nhs.uk, or call LPFT Employment Services on 01529 222280.