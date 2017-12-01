‘Penalised’ for spending more time in Market Rasen

A Middle Rasen woman has said plans to introduce two hours free parking in Market Rasen will end up costing her more rather than saving money.

West Lindsey District Council will be introducing the new ‘free period’ on December 6, but the charging period will be extended from 3pm to 6pm.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, attends an adult education class from 1.30pm to 4pm each week, which currently incurs a parking charge of 50p, the two-hour fee as the parking charges finish at 3pm.

However, under the new scheme she will have to pay 80p, as the two hour free charge only applies to people staying up to two hours, any time over 120 minutes will be charged at the existing rate for the whole period of time - in this case 80p for two to three hours.

She said: “I assumed everyone would get the two hours free and then just pay for extra time, but that is not what it says on the notices.

“I feel I am being penalised for wanting to stay in Market Rasen for a longer period of time.

“I can’t imagine I am the only person to be caught out in this way.”

The Rasen Mail contacted West Lindsey District Council and they confirmed the two-hour free period was only for short-stay visitors.

A spokesman for the authority said: “West Lindsey District Council has listened to residents and businesses in Market Rasen and will be introducing two hours car parking free, at any time.

“There was a strong opinion that offering two hours free would support shoppers and business and deter commuter car parking.

“This discount applies to all council-owned car parks in the town.

“This means that from December 6, 2017, customers will need to enter their registration into the machines and collect a ticket and display in their car.

“This includes pay by phone users.

“Customers will need to adhere to the existing charges for any stay longer than two hours.”