Patients and public invited to NHS meeting in Louth

Patients and the public are invited to the next meeting of NHS Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group’s Governing Body, which takes place in Louth later this week.

The meeting will take place in public on Thursday (July 26) at 1.30pm in The Thoresby Suite at Louth County Hospital.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, Lincolnshire East CCG consists of GP practices across three localities – Boston Area, East Lindsey, and Skegness and Coast.

The CCG is responsible for the planning and buying of high quality health services to improve the health of the 243,650 people living in its area.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation, and most community services for the people of Lincolnshire East.

A spokesman said: “Our Governing Body welcomes patients and the public to this month’s meeting in Louth. We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in East Lincolnshire.

“It is important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that.

“Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients.”

• The agenda and papers for the meeting are available online at www.lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk