Passengers advised of platform alterations at Barnetby station as major upgrade begins

Network Rail is advising passengers of platform alterations as engineering activity gets underway at Barnetby station.

Work is taking place at Barnetby Station until March 2019 as part of a bigger project to upgrade the route between Immingham and the East Coast Main Line at Doncaster for freight traffic.

Over the course of the five-month project, each platform will need to be closed for a period so that the track and platform edges can be moved and the platforms can be resurfaced.

During the scheme no trains will be cancelled but platforms will be closed and trains will depart from and arrive at different platforms which will be signed at the station.

There will also be announcements for passengers giving details of the alterations

Richard Iggulden, Senior Development Manager, said: “We thank passengers in advance for their patience whilst we make these platform alterations.

“The changes are a vital part of enhancing freight services through the region.

“Rail freight contributes £870m to the economy and plays a big role in reducing congestion and carbon emissions.

“This upgrade will support the growth of local businesses at the ports and in the distribution network as well as preventing the need for goods to be transported on the road network.”