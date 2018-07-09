Parking permits on offer in Market Rasen and Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council has revealed that sought-after parking permits for Market Rasen and Gainsborough are now available to buy.

A freeze on the sale of parking permits was introduced due to high demand, and people were eager to put their names down on a waiting list.

Motorists can now apply for a parking permit which will save them money over the daily parking tariffs.

In Market Rasen, motorists can purchase a permit to park in the following council-owned car parks:

• John Street

• Mill Road

• Festival Hall

Meanwhile in Gainsborough, the permit will allow motorists to park in the following council-owned car parks:

• North Street

• Bridge Street

• Lord Street

• Whitton Gardens

• Riverside

WLDC has made the decision to restrict permit holders from parking in the short-stay car parks in Gainsborough at Ship Court and Roseway to support town centre businesses by increasing turnover of spaces in these car parks.

Councillor Judy Rainsforth, ward member for the South West Ward of Gainsborough, hopes that the re-introduction of parking permits will aid those that park in Gainsborough often.

Coun Rainsforth said: “I was pleased to hear that the car parking permits have gone back on sale, they were very popular.

“It is great that permit holders can benefit from parking flexibly between the council car parks and not having to worry about the parking machines.

“The council has restricted permit holders as to where they can park to encourage short stay visitors’ access to car parks closer to the town centre to access shops, banks and pharmacy’s.”

• To purchase a parking permit, call Customer Services on 01427 676676 or click here to find out more.