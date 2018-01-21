Pacifism and communityat Rasen thinking session

The latest ‘Thinking Session’ in Market Rasen has been inspired by the recent play ‘Remembrance’ performed at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby, which told the story of the Conscientious Objectors communities, who came to the area to farm rather than fight.

Its author Ian Sharp and his fellow cast members will give readings from the play and there will be a discussion afterwards.

“The play raises many questions which have contemporary relevance,” said Bob Tubman, one of the session organisers.

“The COs entered the ‘dark valley’ of the 1930s- high unemployment and the rise of authoritarian regimes abroad. We live in uncertain times today and there are parallels with that era.

“They chose to ‘love thy neighbour,’ and if you loved your neighbours you would not wish to hurt them in any way. What would you do?”

The session will be held on Monday, January 29 in the Festival Hall, starting at 7pm.

Hosted by the Witham Branch of the Labour Party, the session is open to all.

Special guest at the event will be 98-year-old Don Sutherland, one of the area’s original CO community.