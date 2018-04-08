Owmby mum cleans up with new business

An Owmby-by-Spital mum has turned her passion for cleaning into a thriving business - with a full diary just two days after setting up.

Vicki Gregory, nicknamed ‘Pocket Rocket’ for her small stature, drive and energy, has set up Pocket Rocket Housekeeping Rescue Services for tired homeowners.

Vicki said: “I’ve always loved cleaning and have got through a few cleaners in the past due to them not meeting high enough standards. I knew I could do better.

“I set up the business in a morning via a Facebook page and my diary was full in 48 hours.

“At Pocket Rocket we are meticulous, with very high standards, and go the extra mile, we won’t fluff around the edges. We do the nitty gritty bits like cleaning under the microwave, behind the toilet and moving furniture.”

Vicki was inspired to set up Pocket Rocket after her five-year-old daughter started school and she had a bit more free time.

And she is keen to expand Pocket Rocket in the local area in the short term, with a long term aim of spreading the Pocket Rocket style of cleaning nationwide.

She said: “My target audience are busy working families that want to come home to a spotless house, and can relax and enjoy family time instead of feeling bogged down with chores and housework.

“The thing I love the most about Pocket Rocket is job satisfaction, seeing immediate results, and making someone’s day.”

Vicki is a member of the organisation 4Networking and thinks part of her success is down to contacts she has made through this group.