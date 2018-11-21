Overwhelming support praised by Tealby’s head teacher

Tealby School’s head teacher has praised the local community for their messages of support and sympathy following the theft and destruction of the school minibus.

A number of fundraising events have been organised and Denise Popplewell says everyone at the school has been ‘overwhelmed by the positive action’.

She continued: “We really do appreciate the efforts and coming together of local people and organisations in their bid to hold fundraising events to help us fund a new bus.

“Currently the situation remains in the hands of the bus company and our insurers.

“Despite being able to hire the Wolds community bus and the kind offers to use the De Aston School and Caistor Yarborough Academy buses, the loss of our bus has meant we have, unfortunately, had to cancel some of the activities and visits planned for the children, such as PE lessons, swimming and forest school.”

The next independent fundraiser is the ‘Big Quiz Night’ in the Kings Head at Tealby this Friday, from 8pm.

There are more events in the pipeline and the PTFA is hoping to be accepted as a Tesco ‘blue token’ scheme soon.

A spokesperson for Tealby PTFA said: “With the funds raised from all the support and planned events we will lease a brand-new bus, with the added security technology that comes with a newer model and we will also upgrade the necessary parking security on the school site.”