Osgodby coffee morning raises hundreds for charity

A well supported coffee morning in Osgodby Village Hall has raised more than £400 for a charity supporting young people with diabetes.

Nathanial Hodges was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of three and his family admits it has been a steep learning curve.

Now his parents, Caroline and Steve, along with the rest of his family, want to help raise awareness of the condition and money to help with research.

Nathanial’s grandad David Lofthouse said: “This is the first time we have had anyone with diabetes in the family and there are a lot of things to find out about.

“As a family, we want to support the work being done by JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

“We have supported a number of charities over the years, but this is the first time something has hit home.”

Nathanial’s uncles have done a sponsored 10k at Kirkstead Abbey, raising £200, and grandma Jenny Lofthouse took part in a sponsored walk at Hartsholme Park along with other family members.

Jenny said: “Nathanial is an inspiration, the way he is dealing with everything.

“We have had a lot of good support to help us all along.

“Dr Nation and Market Rasen surgery have been wonderful.”

Type 1 Diabetes in children is becoming more common.

There is an increase of about four per cent each year, particularly in children under five.

JDRF guidelines say the condition isn’t caused by poor diet or an unhealthy lifestyle; it isn’t caused by anything people did or didn’t do, and there is nothing they could have done to prevent it.

It was a virus which triggered the condition in Nathanial.

Now four years of age, Nathanial has to be constantly monitored and sadly missed the fundraising coffee morning as he had to be admitted to hospital after his levels became unstable.

Diabetes UK is promoting the ‘4Ts’ to make parents aware of Type 1 diabetes.

These are: Toilet (an increase in urination); Tired; Thirsty; Thinner.

If your child is experiencing any of the 4Ts, it is recommended a visit to the doctor to be tested.