Open vision key for directors of Caistor trust

Caistor Community Trust members have elected their board of directors, who have also announced they are now looking at two projects for the town.

When the trust officially formed, members of the steering group agreed to take on interim roles as directors.

Now, with over 100 members - holding a total of 1,330 shares - the time had come to formally elect directors to drive the trust forward.

At last week’s extraordinary general meeting, Neil Castle, Helen Pitman, Alan Dennis and Steve Critten - who were all interim directors - were re-elected as full directors, and they are joined by Caistor businesswoman Rachel Axcell.

The trust’s main project remains the renovation of the 2-4 Market Place buildings, and the meeting was given a slide-show tour of the inside of the premises, together with ideas of what different areas could be used for.

However, no firm plans are yet set, and Neil Castle said any plans need to be ‘adaptable’.

He continued: “What people want from their high street is changing.

“We need to have a very open vision and be adaptable to what will bring the market place to life in three years time.”

Work is now beginning in earnest to attract funding for the project.

Bid writer Catherine Moore will be looking to the new National Lottery Heritage Fund for the main bulk of funding, with other ‘pots’ also being tapped into.

The second project for the group is to look at additional parking for the town.

Steve Critten explained the trust was working with district housing provider Acis at a site in Mill Road.

The proposed project would be a combination of community housing and a public parking area with around 30 spaces.

Steve said: “Initial funding would be needed to clear the site, but Acis has agreed to work with us on this.”

Meanwhile, the trust would like to see even more residents become members and help make both these projects a reality.

Visit caistor communitytrust.org for more.