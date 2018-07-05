Open gardens delight as Caistor blooms

More than 20 gardens were on view at this year’s popular open gardens and scarecrow trail organised by Caistor in Bloom.

The annual event has proved popular in the Caistor diary over the past few years.

This year was no exception, with hundreds of people turning out to take a peek behind the garden gates.

And what a varied choice of garden there was to see - from sweeping lawns to courtyard and terrace gardens.

There was even the opportunity to see some of the newly created gardens on the Wolds Retreat site.

Caistor in Bloom volunteer, Michael Galligan said: “It is a great event and always draws the visitors in.

“But it’s not just about seeing the garden, it is also about having an event where people go to have a good chat - and the open gardens surely does that.”

Caistor Parish Church took the opportunity, as always, to host their garden party fundraiser too.

This year, the event was hosted by Stephen and Juliet Savage.

Visitors to their Church Street garden, therefore, also had the opportunity to join in some games, try their luck on a raffle or just sit back and treat themselves to a lunch, ice-cream or cuppa.