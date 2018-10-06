Ooh la la! Dinner is served at Howsham

A three-course meal and entertainment will be served up in Howsham Village Hall this month.

Diners can sit down to enjoy soup, beef bourguignon and Dijon mash, followed by tarte au citron on Saturday, October 13, at 7pm.

Places cost £15 per person and must be booked in advance.

Diners are invited to take along their own drinks and French attire is optional.

The French Night is being held as part of the ongoing programme of fundraising events for drainage at Howsham Park.

Next month, there will be a ‘Best of British’ quiz in the village hall.

The fun quiz is suitable for all ages - including children - and the cost is £1 per person.

The event will be held on Friday, November 9, and there will also be refreshments available, plus a raffle to try your luck on.

The fun starts at 7pm.