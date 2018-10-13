One box can be a lifeline in a disaster zone

Rotarians from the Market Rasen area have again helped victims of a disaster on the other side of the world.

Victims of the recent earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia have been given a lifeline through the Rotary-supported ShelterBox charity.

The Market Rasen Rotary Club has now funded 60 boxes - thanks to the fantastic support they received from the area’s residents.

The boxes cost £590 each and supply a tent, a large water storage vessel, water filtration kit, bedding, kitchen equipment, a stove, tools, ropes, solar lights and other equipment - enough to allow 10 people to live as a family unit in relative comfort.

As soon as the disaster struck, staff from ShelterBox were on the ground in the Palu area, assessing needs.

A stock of the Shelter boxes was available from storage in Malaysia, and so help was soon on the way.

The Rotary Club Environmental committee, who organise the Open Farm Sunday bar-b-que at Stainton-le-Vale annually, donated enough funds to buy one Shelter box.

The Club’s International Committee, who operated the stand at the recent Wragby show, donated half the proceeds from their tombola stall (the other half was committed to the Air Ambulance).

This amount, together with a donation from Riviera Travel - made to the Rotary Club, when a member booked a holiday through them - took thefund to the £590 required for a second box.

A further £20 was handed to a Rotarian in Caistor and £30 was donated by the Brigg branch of the Rotary Ladies, which was gratefully received by the Market Rasen Club and forwarded on to ShelterBox.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: “Thanks go to all, as the good people of the Market Rasen, Wragby, Caistor area have once again helped more than 20 people on the other side of the world have somewhere to live, eat and sleep while the recovery of the area takes place.

“The Rotary International committee will once again be collecting for ShelterBox at the Co-op stores in Market Rasen and Caistor, just prior to Christmas so please give generously.”

For more on the work of the ShelterBox charity visit www.shelterbox.org