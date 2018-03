Caistor Running Club’s beginners course gets underway next week and there is still time to get involved.

The aim is to start from scratch and get jogging for a solid 30 minutes within eight weeks.

The course is free and the first sessions will be held at 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 15, at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

For more information visit caistorrunningclub. com or call 01472 851189.