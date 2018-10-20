On par at Rasen for a golf day to benefit charity

Three charities will benefit from the second Rilmac golf day held at the Market Rasen course.

The event saw 23 teams of four players enjoy a good round of golf on the challenging layout, followed by a buffet meal on their return to the clubhouse.

Rilmac charity golf day at Market Rasen

Volunteers and staff from The British Heart Foundation and St Barnabas Hospice manned the half-way houses providing refreshments, sponsored by Lincoln Morrisons at very short notice, for the teams as they made their way around.

Team Imprint won the ‘5th hole challenge’, with all four players hitting the green with their tee shots.

Andy Proctor of NatWest won ‘nearest the pin’ and Richard Holdford won the ‘longest drive’.

The winning team on the day was Caspian, suppliers to Rilmac Scaffolding.

The big winners, however, were the three charities - the British Heart Foundation, St Barnabas Hospice and Prostate Cancer UK - who shared approximately £5,000, including entry donations from the teams, a charity raffle, and tee sponsorship from several generous companies.

It wasn’t the first time St Barnabas had been chosen by the Rilmac team and corporate fundraiser Caroline Swindin was pleased to be able to attend the event.

She said: “We are delighted that Rilmac has once again decided to support St Barnabas through their golf day.

“It is a pleasure to work with them.

Rilmac charity golf day at Market Rasen

“The money raised today will make a real difference to the care and support we provide to more than 9,000 patients, families and carers every year living with a life-limiting illness in Lincolnshire.

“We are very grateful to everyone at Rilmac, all the sponsors and all the players taking part in the event.”

Also attending the golf day was Gary Burr, fundraising manager for the British Heart Foundation in Lincolnshire and Rutland, who added his thanks to everyone involved.

Gary said: “We are delighted we have been one of the three charities to be chosen.

Rilmac charity golf day at Market Rasen

“The money raised for BHF will help fund lifesaving research that will support many.

“Our aim is to beat heartbreak for ever.”

The golf day was organised by Rob Harris, head of business development at Rilmac, whose background is as a golf professional.

Speaking after the event he said, “Golf and charity is a good combination, so it is another successful event.

“It is fantastic to see so many local businesses get together and support three amazing charities.

“Our thanks go out to them, our hole sponsors, those who donated prizes and the team at Market Rasen. Thank you all.”

The Team From Rilmac Insulation - Rilmac Charity Golf Day