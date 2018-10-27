Old school set to be heart of community

After a decade of campaigning, a village community is celebrating after securing a former school building as a centre of village life.

Residents of Legsby have been working over the past 10 years to guarantee the much-loved building could be enjoyed by generations to come.

Since it ceased to be a full-time school, the building, which is owned by the Diocese of Lincoln, has been used as an overflow classroom for the new school (until the 1960s) and as a polling station, meeting place and youth club.

Now, it looks set to become the heart of the community once more and the Legsby Old School Community Centre charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) has been created to make it happen.

Committee member Janis Bowley, who has been one of those spearheading the campaign, is delighted things are now moving forward with the project.

She said: “It has been a long time coming and now the end is in sight.

“There have been many obstacles over the years, but we have persevered.”

Janis continued: “We have a number of people who have been involved with this project from the very beginning and have stayed with it.

“It is not just a good idea, but it is something people are really passionate about.”

Exact details are yet to be confirmed, but the building will be owned outright by the community though the CIO, who will undertake its restoration.

Janis added: “There is a real sense of the building being returned to the village.

“We want to keep the original charm of the building, but make it somewhere for all ages to enjoy. It will become not just a community centre, but the centre of our community.”

Community events, such as the recent apple day, have seen the community come together to raise money towards the project.

Now, Janis hopes the support this close-knit community has shown will inspire others

She said: “Our project just shows what can be done with determination - anything is possible, just don’t give up.”