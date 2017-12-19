Obituary: William Henry Hewison

The funeral service for William Henry Hewison, aged 92, was held at Glentham Parish Church.

The Rev Sally Turnbull officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Henry was born at Brattleby, brother to the late Kathleen, and was a single man.

He spent most of his life in Glentham, leaving school to work on the farm for Greens.

Henry then went on to work at Kirton Lindsey and Hemswell RAF camps for 29 years and was awarded the Imperial Service Medal.

When he retired, he spent his time in the garden and cutting the churchyard.

He also had a great love of cats.

Henry spent his final years at The Poplars in Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Terry Mannion, Mont and Myra Mannion, Jenny and Gary Smith , Mo Korytnickyj (nephews and nieces); Lisa Wood, Steven and David Mannion (rep Kathy), Carl and Sheri Mannion, Shaun Mannion, Patrick and Simon Friend (rep Vicki) Wayne, Craig and Gavin Korytnickyj (great-nephews and nieces).

Friends at the service were: Anne Turnbull (also rep the family); Elizabeth Smithson; Karen Taylor; Kathleen Halstead; Mr. Houtby (also rep. Mrs. Houtby); Colin and Joyce Kirman; Sharon Hall (also rep Veronica Beirlein and Debbie Longhorn); Mr. Cotton; Colin MacGill (also rep Gillian Parker; Fred Cook); Terry Higgins (also rep. Mervyn Davies); Brian Thompson (also rep Sheila, John and Elise Thompson); Lynn Clark; Dave Clark; Mr and Mrs B Dannatt; Joseph Clark; Hilary Rainer; Mr P Christiansen; Mr and Mrs C Tuxworth; Dennis Miller; Mrs P Beat