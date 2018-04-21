Obituary: Trevor William Watson

A Service of Celebration for the life of Trevor William Watson, aged 67 years, was held at All Saints Church, Wragby, with the Rev Mark Holden officiating.

Trevor was obviously a well-known and respected member of the community, shown by the number of mourners attending the service.

He passed away in Lincoln County Hospital, having been a resident at Willan House in Stainfield.

Trevor was born in 1951, living in Marple on a farm with his parents and two younger sisters, Lynda and Diane.

His father was a farmer and it was through his work that the family made their way across the country from Manchester, ending up in Lincolnshire when Trevor was a teenager.

He met Shirley, courted, and the couple married at All Saints Church, Wragby on April 3, 1976.

Their life together had been happy, relaxed and fulfilled, journeying just 20 miles from Bleasby Moor to East Barkwith and then to Rand, never being more that 5 miles from Wragby.

It was during that time that they made many lifelong friends, built a successful business and enjoyed a happy retirement.

Together they raised three children - Sonia, Ryan and Brad - devoting their time encouraging them to fulfil their lives both academically and sportingly.

They built two idyllic family homes, where the children enjoyed the outside space and, with Trevor’s love of photography, they have happy memories of growing up and family holidays.

In his 30s, Trevor took an interest in skiing, and always keen to add new skills included windsurfing, water polo, diving and tennis- all of which the children enjoyed.

Back in 1973, Trevor, along with Cliff, Pete and Dave, bought themselves a spade and pair of wellies and the rest is history – for 30 years creating UCS purely through hard work, determination and integrity.

At the age of 52, Trevor began the transition into retirement, taking on a couple of refurbishment projects, but mostly enjoying holidays with his wife Shirley.

Then came the ‘Wedding Years’ when, all within five years, their children got married, with the Moat Field being flattened ready for the marquees, testing the beer and being the perfectly affable host and father-in-law.

Trevor had no hesitation in welcoming Billy, Jenny and Jody into the family, followed by the greatest joy of all, becoming grandad to Flora, Jemima, Harry, Lois, Emily and Lana.

Sadly, over the last few years Trevor had not been himself and dementia robbed the family of years to come.

His life had been interesting and fulfilled and his respectability and friendliness will remain forever with the family and so many who had been friends neighbours and work colleagues.

Trevor is now survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Sonia, sons Ryan and Brad, and six grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were made by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen