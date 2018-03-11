Obituary: Thomas Goulsbra

The funeral service for retired market gardener Thomas Goulsbra, aged 91 years of Market Rasen, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

Father Robert Thacker officiated at the service and arrangements were by J. Marshall.

Family mourners were: Sarah Goulsbra (wife); Ted and Kath Goulsbra (son and daughter-in-law); Jean Belt and Steve Bakin (daughter and partner); Ged and Isobel Goulsbra (son and daughter-in-law); John Goulsbra (son); Christine Martin (daughter, also rep Robert Martin, son-in-law); Paul Goulsbra (son); Mary and Tim Roberts (daughter and son-in-law); Kev and Jan Goulsbra (son and daughter-in-law); Nancy Dearman (sister).

Grandchildren attending were: Tom Goulsbra (rep Leanne); Jayne, Jamie and Sadie Priestly; Catherine (also rep Alan Goulsbra); Lee Belt; Terrie, Neil, Ashleigh and Skye Batey; Emma and Craig Lowis; Daniel Goulsbra; Amber and Daryl Shepherd; Megan Goulsbra; Laura Martin (also rep David); Toni Roberts and Ash Dale; Blake Roberts and Rebecca Smith; Robbie Goulsbra.

Other family mourners were: Tony Gordon; Tessa and Neil.

Friends at the service were: Derek Norton (also rep Thelma); Mr and Mrs D Goulsbra; Christine Williams; Don Sutherland; Karen Morrison; Jayne Firth; Audrey Fox; Stephen Bierlein; Viv Hildred and Carol Davidson (also rep Waterloo House); John and Trish Robinson; Charlie Downend.